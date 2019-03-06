Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Age 91, of Shaler Twp., on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late John L. Dorsch; loving mother of Phyllis (Rob) Krueger of Fairfax, VA and Jennifer (Jim) Witt of Pittsburgh, PA; beloved grandmother of Andrew (Morgan), Christina and Ryan Krueger, Jeffrey and Michael Witt; sister of Evaline Conner, Charles Esswein, Richard Esswein and the late Edward Esswein and Mary Charnock; daughter of the late Edward and Christina Gollob Esswein; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Catherine was a devoted wife and mother and a lifelong member of St. Sebastian Parish. Her beautiful smile, quiet strength and delicious cookies will be dearly missed. Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 a.m., at St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Spark of Hope, c/o St. Sebastian's Church, 311 Siebert Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please visit us at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
