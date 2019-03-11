|
|
BARABAS CATHERINE E. (CUDA)
Age 94, of Plum Borough, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George J. Barabas; mother of George A. Barabas and Susan (Joseph) Binnix. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019