Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE BARABAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE E. (CUDA) BARABAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CATHERINE E. (CUDA) BARABAS Obituary
BARABAS CATHERINE E. (CUDA)

Age 94, of Plum Borough, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George J. Barabas; mother of George A. Barabas and Susan (Joseph) Binnix. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now