JACOBY CATHERINE E.
On Monday, June 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Louis and Margaret Jacoby; loving sister of Robert (Sherry) and Tom (Cheryl) Jacoby; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. No public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in Incarnation of the Lord Parish on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Troy Hill. Catherine loved the Pittsburgh Pirates. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Reformed Presbyterian Home, for the care given to their sister. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019