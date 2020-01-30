|
REES CATHERINE E. (VOGEL)
Age 90, of Pittsburgh, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her son's residence. Born March 4, 1929, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Picard) Vogel. She was a retired clerk for North Side Cheese on Camp Horne Road. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jack (Dawn) Rees of Ross Twp.; and one granddaughter, Kelly (Jason) Grace. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.brandtfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment to take place at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020