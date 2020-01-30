Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE REES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE E. (VOGEL) REES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE E. (VOGEL) REES Obituary
REES CATHERINE E. (VOGEL)

Age 90, of Pittsburgh, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her son's residence. Born March 4, 1929, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Picard) Vogel. She was a retired clerk for North Side Cheese on Camp Horne Road. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jack (Dawn) Rees of Ross Twp.; and one granddaughter, Kelly (Jason) Grace. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.brandtfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment to take place at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now