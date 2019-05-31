|
KUBATKA CATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age 14, of Imperial, peacefully at her residence on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019. Beloved and devoted daughter of Michael and Amie Kubatka; adored niece of Mia Kubatka; beloved sister of Alexander J. Kubatka, Allison E. and Hailee R. Kaulfers; beloved granddaughter of Norita Kubatka and Cheryl Walge; and all of her 8th grade classmates and friends at West Allegheny Middle School. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 12-5 p.m. the time of her Celebration of Life service at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332. It is respectfully requested by Catherine's family, that memorial donations be sent to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pgh., PA 15224.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019