CATHERINE F. "KITTY" MULVEY

  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Chris Spina
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pittsburgh, PA
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh, PA
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
MULVEY CATHERINE F. "KITTY"

On Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hugh P. Mulvey, Sr. Loving mother of Hugh P. (Marilyn) Mulvey, Jr., Terence B. Mulvey of MD, and Kathleen A. Mulvey. Grandmother of Hugh (Rachel) Mulvey, III, Michael (Lindsey) Mulvey, Timothy Mulvey, Patrick Mulvey, and Matthew Mulvey. Great-grandmother of Abigail and Noah Mulvey. Sister of Rita Milchak from WI. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
