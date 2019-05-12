FALVO CATHERINE "KAY"

Age 90, of Mt. Lebanon, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was the loving wife for 70 years to Frank C. Falvo; devoted mother of Cathleen F. Zabowski (Ron) and Frank J. Falvo (Sheila); cherished grandmother of Stephanie Zabowski Lieb; adored great-grandmother of Zoe Adalynn Lieb; sister of Terry McCluskey and the late Mary Coll and Pat Rullo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Catherine was a wonderful homemaker and worked in retail with Kaufmann's and Saks Fifth Avenue. She enjoyed many things in life, but was happiest being surrounded by her loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.