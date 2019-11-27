Home

Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
CATHERINE (GALIS) GALISZEWSKI

CATHERINE (GALIS) GALISZEWSKI Obituary
GALISZEWSKI (GALIS) CATHERINE

Age 92, of Robinson Twp., formerly the West End, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Passed peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Galiszewski, Sr.; loving mother of Karen (Alan) Leonard, Susan (Dean) Janas, Carol (Ken) Corcoran, and the late Norbert Galis, Jr.; beloved grandmother of Katherine Corcoran, Grant Leonard and Norbert Janas. Sister of the late Anna Mae Krecek, Rita Longo, Margaret Scott, William Wolf, Rose Lewis, Antonia Hall, and Charles Wolf. Catherine will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Philip Catholic Church, 50 West Crafton Ave., Pgh., PA, 15205. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, 100 Resurrection Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. To leave a tribute, visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
