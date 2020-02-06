|
BELL CATHERINE ISABEL
Age 97, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Naples, FL and Greensburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. Catherine is survived by her sons, Tom (Kathy) Bell of Peters Township and Michael Bell of Mt. Lebanon. Catherine, fondly known as Nani by her five grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Bell, Steve (Tina) Bell, Mark (Heather) Benko, Megan (David) Mongillo and KC (Michael) Fritz; and 13 great-grandchildren will be greatly missed. "I'll do it, I'll show ya, I know how." This was a quote Nani loved to recite, a line she heard from one of her grandchildren, and a sentiment that embodied just who she was. She was bold, fierce, full of wit and style. She never left you empty handed, always offering a goodie bag of treats to take home. Even in her nineties, Nani always had a twinkle in her eyes and a zest for life. She was always very proud of the many different jobs she had throughout her life. During WWII, she painted rubber lifeboats at a defense plant in Jeanette which were used on bombers and was a cadet nurse training for stateside medical assistance. Catherine worked as a pediatric nurse at Westmoreland Hospital, a social worker, and retired as a school nurse for the Penn-Trafford School District. She was never one to sit on the sidelines, she was always working, dancing, singing, and engaging in life and all it had to offer. We will take these lessons and carry them with us. May she rise in peace (Nani wouldn't rest) and dance and sing with the angels, her husband Thomas, daughter Susan, and grandson Michael in heaven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Vincent Basilica Parish on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Saint Vincent Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020