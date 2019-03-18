Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon and Jude Catholic Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE MINCIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE JOAN MINCIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CATHERINE JOAN MINCIN Obituary
MINCIN CATHERINE JOAN

Age 82, of Scott Township on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Mincin; loving mother of Richard (Marla) Mincin, Daniel (Susan) Mincin, and Karen (Patrick) Doyle; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of five. Joan is also survived by her dearest friend, Ginny. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Simon and Jude Catholic Parish on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now