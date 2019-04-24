Home

CATHERINE "KAY" "MAMA" (RIDER) MAHAVEN

CATHERINE "KAY" "MAMA" (RIDER) MAHAVEN Obituary
MAHAVEN CATHERINE "MAMA" "KAY" (RIDER)

Age 95, of Kennedy Township, formerly of Duquesne Heights, on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Wife of 66 years to the late John J. Mahaven; beloved mother of Lynette (Ron) Crimone, the late Jack A. (surviving spouse Darlene), Robert E. and Donald R Mahaven; sister of Bill (Mary Alice) Yund; grandmother of Dina, Heather, Stacie and Mimi; great-grandmother of Mikayla, Anthony, Lorenzo, Sloane and Scarlett; step-great-grandmother of Domenic and Veronica; also survived by niece, Joyce Parris; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends received at the Kennedy Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Township, PA 15136 on Wednesday 2-8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment Private. Memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15084. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:


musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
