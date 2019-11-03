|
|
KOEPKE CATHERINE
Age 92, of Friendship Village, Upper St. Clair, died on October 14, 2019. Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John F. Koepke, Jr. She is survived by her son, John F. Koepke, III (Nanci) of Dayton, Ohio; and her daughter, Carol Koepke Tu'ua, (Bob) of Maui, Hawaii. Cathie was the grandmother of Erin E. Koepke (Doug) of Washington, DC and Lauren Koepke Carey (Matthew) of Cincinnati; and the great-grandmother of Annabelle McEnerney, Erin and Doug's daughter. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. and Frela Mae Smullin, and her brother, Thomas E. Smullin, Jr. Cathie will be remembered as a loving wife, a magnificent mom, a proud grandmother, a talented artist, a good friend, as well as for her many years of volunteer service at St. Clair Hospital. Her sparkling smile brightened the spirits of everyone she met. A Memorial Service and celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Road in Upper St. Clair at 11 a.m. A private interment will occur in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions may be made to or Sheldon Calvary Camp, 4411 Lake Road, Conneaut, OH 44030 or St. David's Episcopal Church, 905 East McMurray Road, Venetia, PA 15367. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019