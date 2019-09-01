|
|
MAIETTA CATHERINE L.
At her Sheraden home on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 88. Wife of the late of Fiore J. Maietta; loving mother of Karen (Kevin) Mahoney, Kenneth M. (Jan) Maietta and the late Linda Maietta; also six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; sister of George Scherle. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church, 114 Berry St., Ingram on Wednesday at 10 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019