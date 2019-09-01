Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church
114 Berry S
Ingram, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE MAIETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE L. MAIETTA


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE L. MAIETTA Obituary
MAIETTA CATHERINE L.

At her Sheraden home on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 88. Wife of the late of Fiore J. Maietta; loving mother of Karen (Kevin) Mahoney, Kenneth M. (Jan) Maietta and the late Linda Maietta; also six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; sister of George Scherle. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church, 114 Berry St., Ingram on Wednesday at 10 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now