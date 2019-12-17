Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
CATHERINE L. "DOLLY" (DiSAVERIO) RUSSO

CATHERINE L. "DOLLY" (DiSAVERIO) RUSSO Obituary
RUSSO CATHERINE L. "DOLLY" (DiSAVERIO)

Of Turtle Creek, age 86, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Kuretich and the late Joseph M. Russo. Loving mother of John Joseph (Janice) Kuretich of Forest Hills and Thomas (Mary K.) Kuretich of Irwin. Cherished grandmother of Jon Thomas (Kelly) Kuretich, Brandon Kuretich, Chad Kuretich, Thomas (Casey) Kuretich, and Michael (Janessa) Kuretich. Adored great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren. Sister of Ralph DiSaverio. Preceded in death by siblings, Donald DiSaverio, Louise Scataglia, and Caesar DiSaverio. Dolly was a hard working, loving parent.  She worked passionately for years at the bakery in Great Valley Foodland in North Versailles and various Scozio's Bakery locations, where she formed a special bond with many customers.  Dolly was a longtime member of St. Colman Church and treasured praying the rosary every Saturday with her fellow residents at John Frazier Hall in Turtle Creek. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
