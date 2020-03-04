HOCKENBERGER CATHERINE M.

Age 61, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA on Sunday evening, March 1, 2020. A daughter of the late Clara and Michael Mehalics; beloved wife of the late James Hockenberger who passed on February 2nd, 2019; beloved sister of Marie (Robert) Clark, Robert (Janet) Mehalics, Margaret "Peggy" (Scott) Weitzel, Linda (John) Bakke and Patricia Mehalics. Also survived by two nieces and two nephews. Cathy retired as a registered nurse and was a Mary Kay consultant. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor / Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA. 724-695-7332 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 between the hours of 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial on Friday, March 6th at 10:30 a.m. Followed by interment the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to one's favorite charity.