CATHERINE M. HOCKENBERGER

Service Information
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA
15126
(724)-695-7332
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille R.C. Church
Route 30
Imperial, PA
Interment
Following Services
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Obituary
HOCKENBERGER CATHERINE M.

Age 61, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA on Sunday evening, March 1, 2020. A daughter of the late Clara and Michael Mehalics; beloved wife of the late James Hockenberger who passed on February 2nd, 2019; beloved sister of Marie (Robert) Clark, Robert (Janet) Mehalics, Margaret "Peggy" (Scott) Weitzel, Linda (John) Bakke and Patricia Mehalics. Also survived by two nieces and two nephews. Cathy retired as a registered nurse and was a Mary Kay consultant. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor / Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA. 724-695-7332 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 between the hours of 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial on Friday, March 6th at 10:30 a.m. Followed by interment the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to one's favorite charity.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
