King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
CATHERINE M. JANIEC

CATHERINE M. JANIEC Obituary
JANIEC CATHERINE M.

Age 99, of West Deer Township, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Catherine dedicated her life to being a devoted wife and mother. Born April 29, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Vincent C. and Regina A. (Bossick) Mooney. She lived in Johnstown, PA with her husband, Joseph M. Janiec all of her married life and moved to Pittsburgh in 2001 after his death. Here she was able to be near her family and be included in their lives, which meant more to her than anything else. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Wilson and her husband, Raymond, of Gibsonia; granddaughters, Jamie Van Lenten, Lindsey Soxman and Katie Wilson, all of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Emily and Luke Van Lenten and Hailey, Natalie and Lucy Soxman. Catherine's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 8, at the King Funeral Home with Pastor Keith A. Dunn officiating. She will be laid to rest at Richland Cemetery in Johnstown. The family suggests Memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in lieu of flowers in honor of her great-granddaughter, Natalie Soxman. Donations may be sent to CCF-Western PA - Pittsburgh Chapter, 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 with "in honor of Catherine Janiec" in the memo. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
