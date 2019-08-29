|
SPIRI CATHERINE M.
Age 91, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Catherine was a life-long resident of Bloomfield. She was the last surviving child of John and Anna Spiri. She was preceded in death by her nine siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Friday at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish in St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019