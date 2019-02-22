|
MAGNES CATHERINE (WALNICK)
Age 97, of Pittsburgh on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Magnes; mother of Dorothy Gudukas, Michael T. (Deborah) Magnes and the late Catherine Reid; also survived by eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister of the late Helen Mowry, Ann Misulich, Agnes Heeter, Mary Gorsha, Ralph, John and Albert Walnick. Friends received at the WILLIAM R. WELSH FUNERAL HOME, 309 East 10th Avenue, Homestead on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy, Monday 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Munhall, with Very Rev. Andrew J. Deskevich officiating. Interment Parish cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019