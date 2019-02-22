Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welsh Funeral Home
309 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-3844
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE MAGNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE (WALNICK) MAGNES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CATHERINE (WALNICK) MAGNES Obituary
MAGNES CATHERINE (WALNICK)

Age 97, of Pittsburgh on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Magnes; mother of Dorothy Gudukas, Michael T. (Deborah) Magnes and the late Catherine Reid; also survived by eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister of the late Helen Mowry, Ann Misulich, Agnes Heeter, Mary Gorsha, Ralph, John and Albert Walnick. Friends received at the WILLIAM R. WELSH FUNERAL HOME, 309 East 10th Avenue, Homestead on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy, Monday 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Munhall, with Very Rev. Andrew J. Deskevich officiating. Interment Parish cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now