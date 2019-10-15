|
McDONOUGH CATHERINE (GRIEB)
Age 77, of Monroeville, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of John McDonough for over 52 years. Loving mother of Maureen (Damon Rauso) McDonough, Colleen (Dale) Gilardi, and Kathleen (Michael Paschka) McDonough. Devoted grandmother of Aiden Rauso, Bridget, Gavin and Matthew Gilardi, and Neave and Efa Paschka; also survived by her sister, Sister Francis Xavier Grieb; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cecelia (Flatley) Grieb; brother, Thomas Grieb; and sisters, Jean Young, Mary Smith, and Lois McLean. Friends will be received Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Joy Parish. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pgh., PA 15209 or at www.cure4als.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019