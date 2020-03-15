ARCHER CATHERINE M.I.
Age 65, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Daughter of the late David H. and Justine G. Archer; beloved sister of Miriam (Mac) McCann, Amy Archer, and Marsi Thrash; loving aunt of Justine and Vivian McCann and Jordan Thrash. Catherine was a graduate of North Hills High School and Cleveland State University. She was a longtime employee of Barnes and Noble Bookstore at Cleveland State. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please support a charitable cause of your choice in her name.