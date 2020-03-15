CATHERINE M.I. ARCHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE M.I. ARCHER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ARCHER CATHERINE M.I.

Age 65, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Daughter of the late David H. and Justine G. Archer; beloved sister of Miriam (Mac) McCann, Amy Archer, and Marsi Thrash; loving aunt of Justine and Vivian McCann and Jordan Thrash. Catherine was a graduate of North Hills High School and Cleveland State University. She was a longtime employee of Barnes and Noble Bookstore at Cleveland State. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please support a charitable cause of your choice in her name. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.