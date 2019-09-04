|
|
O'LEARY CATHERINE "KATE" (O'TOOLE)
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, September 2, 2019. Kate was born a coal miner's daughter in Grindstone (Brownsville), PA. She was strong-willed and had a zest for life. A proud Irish woman, Kate was an active member of the Daughters of Erin Court #9 and was given the honor of Iron City Woman of the Year (1998), and Daughter of the Year (2005). Kate rarely missed a St. Patrick's Day party and was never one to turn down a happy hour. She loved a good bargain, and could often be found shopping (likely to spoil her grandchildren). She was also a devoted parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Brookline (now St. Teresa of Kolkata) for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, James "Jim" O'Leary, who she could not wait to see again. Loving and caring mother to James (Missy) O'Leary, Joan (Jeff) Rhoads, and Maureen (Michael) Gardonis. Doting grandmother to Michael, Kelly, Justin, and Lauren. Daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Morris) O'Toole. Predeceased by siblings, Richard (Verenes) O'Toole, Thomas (Adele) O'Toole, Edward (Fran) O'Toole, Anne (Noel) Doheny and Patricia (Ken) Finnegan. Survived by sister, Sally Bayer; and sisters-in-law, Fran O'Toole and Rosemary O'Leary. A special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at BEINHAUERS, 2630 West Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, 412-531-4000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Kolkata, St. Pius X. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Heritage Manor of Brentwood and Asera Care for their kind and compassionate care. To honor her memory, have a beer, listen to Irish music, and spend time with your loved ones. Please add and view tributes at: www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019