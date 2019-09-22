|
|
WARMUTH CATHERINE O. (KEENAN)
Age 63, recently of McKees Rocks, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Beloved sister of Everly Keenan, Karen Bowman, and Charles Keenan; and loving daughter of the late Frances Everly and late Charles Donahue; also survived by three nieces and two nephews. Cathie died from complications of renal disease. She was adored by family and many in the McKees Rocks community, such as her close friends, Donna Halt and Ted. She had the warmest of hearts, loving others unconditionally, with an attention to the challenges of others, offering generous praise and laughing often. She loved to write. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family respectfully requests no donations or flowers. Arrangements by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 412-771-7777. For condolences, please visit www.sanvitofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019