Catherine P. Bich, 87, of Pittsburgh, formally of Penn Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Grand Residence in Upper St. Clair. She was born on November 9, 1931 in Pittsburgh, to the late Harold and Ester (Flannigan) Colleran. She liked to play bridge, loved reading, and enjoyed caring for her family. Catherine is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years Edward G. Bich; and daughter, Cathy (Ron) Abbott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joann DeMatteo. Friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City (724-744-2721). Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon, officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org/donate or by calling 1-800-628-0028. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019