SISMOUR CATHERINE R. "KITTY"

Age 87, of Shaler Twp., on March 15, 2020. Wife of 66 years of James R. Sismour, Sr. Mother of Brian J. (Doreen) Sismour, James R. (Jeanine) Sismour, Jr., Janine A. (Tom) Lynch and Jennifer S. (John) Wallace. Grandmother of Emily, Elizabeth, Peter (Andie), Timothy, Conor, Andrew, Brendan, Meghan, Kevin, Michael, Sarah, Daniel and Emma. Sister of Br. Lawrence Monroe F.S.C., Anne Muldowney (Joe), and Raymond Monroe (Rita). Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Catherine Monroe; infant brother, Martin Monroe; and her grandson, Alex Sismour. Kitty was a homemaker and loving mother who worked outside her home before and after raising her family. She enjoyed playing tennis and loved swimming and entertaining at their backyard pool with family and friends. She also loved the beach, especially Ocean City, NJ and Vero Beach, FL. Kitty's family would like to express special gratitude to Sue Kress for her kind personal care and also the caregivers and staff at Concordia of Wexford and Good Samaritan Hospice. Due to current CDC recommendations, all services and interment will be held privately. Memorials may be made to: Concordia Lutheran Ministries in care of CLM Foundation, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023 or give.concordialm.org or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.