Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
CATHERINE R. SMIDA Obituary
On Monday, October 14, 2019, age 96, with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Joseph A. (late Beverly) and Patricia A. Smida and the late Eugene Smida; sister of the late Josephine Barus, Theresa Herbert, Alphonse and Eugene Arasniewicz; also survived by eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven-great-great-children; also survived by several neices and nephews. Friends received Thursday 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
