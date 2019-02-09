|
SICHER CATHERINE (McMILLIN)
Age 88, of Sebring, Florida, on January 24, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA. to Andrew and Mary Dzurica, survived by her beloved husband, Mario I. Sicher, daughter Carol (McMillin) Miller (Donald), son, David A. McMillin (Rhonda) and; two grandchildren, Dana and Andrew McMillin. Beloved stepmother of Dale, Craig and Jeffrey Sicher, and JoAnn Lumley. Kay was an Assistant Vice President in the Trust Department of Mellon Bank for 30 years. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 301 Curry Hollow Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019