Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME
Elizabeth, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Parish
CATHERINE (GATTO) STRINICH Obituary
STRINICH CATHERINE (GATTO)

Age 93, of Elizabeth, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at UPMC McKeesport. She was a retired butcher at Marraccini Supermarket in Elizabeth, a former butcher at Foodland in Clairton, a former head cook at Royak's Diner in Dravosburg and a seasonal employee at Kaufmann's in Century III Mall. A member of St. Michael Parish in Elizabeth Twp., she was extremely active with the parish fish fry and was also a former member of St. Clare of Assisi parish in Clairton. Born June 29, 1926 in Elizabeth, she was a son of the late Nick and Jennie (Martin) Gatto. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph C. Strinich; daughters, Catherine (Jim) Lowery of Peters Twp. and Denise (Chuck) Longo Hendzel of Elizabeth; sister, Jennie Bandini of Steubenville, OH; brother, Nick Gatto of Elizabeth; also nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Louis Strinich; sister, Raffaline Grilli; and brothers, Angelo and August Gatto. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. Michael Parish, with Rev. Thomas A. Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
