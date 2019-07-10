|
GRAY CATHERINE T. (MORRIS)
Age 91, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Gray, Sr.; loving mother of the late Edward R. (surviving spouse, Nancy) Gray, Jr. and Michael Gray; beloved daughter of the late William and Catherine (Joyce) Morris; loving "Gram" of Edward R. (fiance, Sissy Grguras) Gray III, William J. (Kelly) Gray, Kimberly (Neil) Coughenour, Kathy Terlecki, Jennifer (Josh) Evans, and Heather Gray; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Catherine enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo. Family and friends welcome Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019