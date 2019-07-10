Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
More Obituaries for CATHERINE GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE T. (MORRIS) GRAY

CATHERINE T. (MORRIS) GRAY Obituary
GRAY CATHERINE T. (MORRIS)

Age 91, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Gray, Sr.; loving mother of the late Edward R. (surviving spouse, Nancy) Gray, Jr. and Michael Gray; beloved daughter of the late William and Catherine (Joyce) Morris; loving "Gram" of Edward R. (fiance, Sissy Grguras) Gray III, William J. (Kelly) Gray, Kimberly (Neil) Coughenour, Kathy Terlecki, Jennifer (Josh) Evans, and Heather Gray; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Catherine enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo. Family and friends welcome Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
