HEINE CATHERINE "KITTY" T. (PALMIERI)
Age 95, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Wife of the late Robert L. Heine, Sr.; loving mother of John S. Heine-Parisi, Linda K. Johnston and the late Gary E. Franklin and Gary M. Heine. As per Kitty's wishes, there will be no visitation. Memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-346-4444. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019