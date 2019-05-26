Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
CATHERINE "KAY" (MACHI) VERTULLO

Age 87, of Verona, formerly of East Liberty, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Beloved wife of the late Vincent "Sonny" Vertullo; loving mother of Liz (John) Dixon, of MD, Kathy (Max) Leake, the late Marie (Eugene) Aiello, and the late Tony Vertullo; proud grandmother of Gene, Tina, John III, Matt, and Ben; and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Marie Maggio, Francesca Shane, and Peter Machi; and preceded in death by eight siblings. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. A private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Kay's name to . Online condolences may be made to:  www.englishfuneralhome.com .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
