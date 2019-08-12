|
CRAWFORD-PINCKNEY CATHI LOUISE
Age 62, of Upper St. Clair, PA passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. Wife of 39 years to Samuel M. Pinckney, III; mother of Samuel M. Pinckney, IV and Erin P. Pinckney; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10 a.m. to Noon. Celebration of life will take place, Thursday, August 15, 2019, Noon, at the funeral home location followed by a private family interment at National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies, Cecil, PA. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019