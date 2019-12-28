|
FERRARO CATHRYN VICTORIA (VIOLI)
Age 98, of Sharpsburg and Vincentian Home (McCandless), journeyed home to sleep in the arms of our Lord, on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Cathryn was the beloved wife of the late Carl J. Ferraro and the loving mother of Carol J. and Thomas Hoburg, Janice and the late Donald Hulbert, Kathleen and Louis C. Meyer III, Kimberly and the late Rocco J. D'Angelo, Sr. Cathryn was the Nana (Nuni) of Carl and Beth Hoburg, Greg and Ursula Hoburg, Dawn and Stephen Bailey, Dana and Scot Pietrzak, Meredith and Steven Cooper, Rocco and Marlene D'Angelo, and Monica and Brandon Beale; Great-Nana (Nuni) of Jonathan and Christina Hoburg, Peter Hoburg, Evan and Nina Pietrzak, Caden and Maya Cooper, and Vincenzo D'Angelo; and Great-Great-Nana of Harper and Bennett Hoburg. Cathryn was the daughter of the late Carmelo and Domenica Violi and the sister of the late Peter Violi, Josephine Carmen, Jenny Panza, and Antoinette Bishop and the sister of Charles Violi. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Cathryn devoted her life to lovingly care for her family. She adored all of her grandchildren who could always make her smile. Upon leaving her, Cathryn always left you with a sweet, "be careful". Cathryn was a retired LPN at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital (Lawrenceville and Aspinwall). Friends will be received at the WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church, 220 Ninth Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the Mount Royal Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or to Vincentian Home (McCandless), 111 Perrymont Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019