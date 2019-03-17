Home

CATHY DRAGO

CATHY DRAGO Obituary
DRAGO CATHY

Age 70, of Penn Hills, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She taught high school Social Studies in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for 33 and a half years. She was very involved in the outreach ministries at Trinity Tower United Methodist Church and loved traveling. She is survived by her daughter: Barbara Anne Wu (Martin); grandchildren; Ethan, and Abigail Wu; sisters: Sally Johnson, and Susan Franke. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Tower United Methodist Church at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Donations can be made in her honor to the Homeless Children's Education Fund, 1901 Centre Ave., Ste 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Trinity Tower United Methodist Church, 6729 Saltsburg Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
