Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHY FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHY JEAN (RICE) FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHY JEAN (RICE) FISHER Obituary
FISHER CATHY JEAN (RICE)

Age 71, of South Park, formerly of West Homestead, peacefully passed away on July 7, 2019. Loving wife of Harry J. Fisher; loving mother of Kelli (Michael) and Wendy (Chris); two precious grandchildren, Chad and Amber. She was born to the late John Rice and Thelma (Watkins) Rice. Beloved sister to the late Shirley Van Kirk (John), Jane Cooper, the late Jack Rice (Joyce) and Thelma Sinn (Harold). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. No visitation will be held. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now