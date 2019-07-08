|
FISHER CATHY JEAN (RICE)
Age 71, of South Park, formerly of West Homestead, peacefully passed away on July 7, 2019. Loving wife of Harry J. Fisher; loving mother of Kelli (Michael) and Wendy (Chris); two precious grandchildren, Chad and Amber. She was born to the late John Rice and Thelma (Watkins) Rice. Beloved sister to the late Shirley Van Kirk (John), Jane Cooper, the late Jack Rice (Joyce) and Thelma Sinn (Harold). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. No visitation will be held. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019