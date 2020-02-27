|
|
RUZOMBERKA, CEC FRANK M.
On Monday, February 24, 2020 age 86, of Allison Park. Beloved husband of the late Leanor Ruzomberka and the late Ruth Ann Ruzomberka. Father of Matthew M. (Elaine) Ruzomberka and son, Matthew F. Ruzomberka, Irene (Harry) Eberz, Donna (Jack) Eichner, Jim (Candice) Rosenblatt and Larry (Lisa) Rosenblatt. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Frank was a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge #573 F&AM and Korean Army Veteran, also surviving owner of the Grant Bar in Millvale and AAC (American Academy of Chefs) inductee. Friends will be received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVC., INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Olbert officiating. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020