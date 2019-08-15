|
PACELLA CECELIA A.
Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of the home. Born January 4, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and Dollie Brown; loving mother of Terri, Raymond A., Jr., and Scott Pacella; dear grandma of Chelsea and Raymond A. Pacella III; sister of Morris and Edwin Brown. Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecelia's name to The Women's Cancer Research Center, Pittsburgh PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019