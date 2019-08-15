Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CECELIA PACELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECELIA A. PACELLA


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CECELIA A. PACELLA Obituary
PACELLA CECELIA A.

Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of the home. Born January 4, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and Dollie Brown; loving mother of Terri, Raymond A., Jr., and Scott Pacella; dear grandma of Chelsea and Raymond A. Pacella III; sister of Morris and Edwin Brown. Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecelia's name to The Women's Cancer Research Center, Pittsburgh PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CECELIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now