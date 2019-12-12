|
SCHORR CECELIA A. (VALCO)
Age 95, formerly of Duquesne, passed away on December 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Dobrancin) Valco, she was a retired Department of Central Data Supervisor and, following that, worked in retail sales. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Duquesne, a member of the former Christian Mothers, Past President of the GFWC Women's Club of Duquesne, and Past President of the AARP-former Duquesne Chapter #1456. She was the wife of the late Paul G. Schorr. She is survived by her step-daughter, Mary Ann (James) St. Clair of East Lake, Ohio; her niece, Susan (Boyd) Anastas of West Mifflin; cousin, Rona Fearon of Florida. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew Valco and Joseph Valco; and nephews, Thomas (Joanne survives) Valco and Gene (late Kathy) Valco. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15 from 12-6 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300. Blessing service will be held at the Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Duquesne at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. John McKenna, her great nephew, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, Cecelia requested contributions for masses.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019