Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Parish
CECELIA (OSTERMEIER) CABALIK


1935 - 2019
CECELIA (OSTERMEIER) CABALIK Obituary
CABALIK CECELIA (OSTERMEIER)

Age 84, of McCartney Dr. for 50 years and most recently Providence Point, where she passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's. Born in Pittsburgh on March 12, 1935, she was one of six children to the late Cecil and Mary (Coleman) Ostermeier. On August 9, 2013, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, John W. Cabalik, Jr. Adored mother of Mary C. Hoover (Michael) and Lee M. Cabalik (Brian Pierce); cherished Mimi of Gregory Hoover; loving sister of Mary "Poots" Groman and the late Margaret Gregory, Norma Jean Ostermeier, Thomas Ostermeier, Mildred O'Rourke. Cecelia was a member of St. Margaret Mary Parish, Montour Heights Country Club and their Ladies Bowling League. She loved spending time with her family and friends, music, vacationing (especially spending February in Ft. Meyers), golf and her Gimlets. This posh, snazzy, gentle woman was so polished and kind, yet a quick-witted jokester. She and Jack were total opposites and perfectly matched. We will always miss CC and the love and support she so generously bestowed upon us. Visitation Monday 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. when prayers will be recited at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd., followed by Mass on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Parish. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Mary and Lee request donations in her name to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Pittsburgh, Adoption Program, 212 Ninth St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
