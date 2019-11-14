Home

CECELIA H. (MASTRANTONIO) FLETCHER

FLETCHER CECELIA H. (MASTRANTONIO)

Cecelia H. (Mastrantonio) Fletcher, 86, of Hopewell, passed peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Stowe Township on June 8, 1933, she was one of five children to the late Nicholas and Anna (DiNardo) Matrantonio. In addition to her parents, Cecelia was preceded in death by three sons, Martin, Jack and Larry Fletcher; two sisters, Elda Leschak and Rose Crivelli; one brother, Fio Martin; and grandson, John Fletcher. Cecelia was the beloved mother of Richard and Todd Fletcher both of Aliquippa; sister of Dolly Cocola of Sharonville, OH; three devoted granddaughters, Nicole Fletcher, Cori (Jason) Campagna and Lauren (Anthony) Marmo; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Fletcher, Maria Mooney, Carmen and Grace Campagna. Cecelia was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, the Ukrainian Club and baked the best Christmas Cookies! Please meet on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church followed by burial at St. Mark's Cemetery. Arrangements by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
