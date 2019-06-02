Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BUCCILLI CECELIA M. (HURM)

On Friday, May 31, 2019, formerly of Carrick. Wife of the late John J. Buccilli; mother of Dawn McAlexander, John N. Buccilli, Donald W. Sandor, Jr., and Karl L. Sandor; and their spouses; sister of Joe Hurm, Katherine Zgurich, John Hurm, the late Karl Hurm, Rose Swickline, Irene Meyers, Wolfgang Hurm, and Betty Graul; also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to or the . BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
