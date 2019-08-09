Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
PANAIA CECELIA R. "CECE"

Peacefully, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, age 90, of Swissvale. Beloved daughter of the late Ellery and Lucia Panaia. Sister of the late Josephine, Vincent, Gloria, and Ellery. Survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn. Aunt of Donna (Dennis), Marlene, Paul (Veronica), Michele (Keith), the late Vincent, Ellery (Rosemary), Joey, Lisa (Jeff), Jimmy (Rose), and many great nieces and nephews. Aunt Cece was a world traveler who had a good life doing everything she wanted to do. She will be missed by all who knew her. Friends received Sunday 3-7 p.m. at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at Madonna Del Castello Church, Swissvale. Gifts in Cece's memory may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , or a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
