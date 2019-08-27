|
|
WILLIAMS CECELIA ROSE
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, age 63 of Plum, PA. Mother of Carissa Burnham; sister of Earl Burnham, Jr. and Gregory Burnham; also survived by two grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 27, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Visitation continues Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on August 28, 2019 at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15221, where the funeral service will begin Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Braddock Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019