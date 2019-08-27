Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Covenant Church of Pittsburgh
2110 Andrews Dr.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Church of Pittsburgh
2110 Andrews Dr.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
CECELIA ROSE WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS CECELIA ROSE

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, age 63 of Plum, PA. Mother of Carissa Burnham; sister of Earl Burnham, Jr. and Gregory Burnham; also survived by two grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 27, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Visitation continues Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on August 28, 2019 at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15221, where the funeral service will begin Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Braddock Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
