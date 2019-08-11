|
|
DEHLER CECELIA "SIS (KROLL)
Passed away peacefully at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 9, 2019, of Laurel Gardens, Ross Twp., formerly of the North Side. Daughter of the late Eric and Anna Kroll (Grech); beloved fiance of John Dolak; loving mother of Annette (William) Smolensky, Linda (Jim) Brown, Leo (Sue) Augustyniak; cherished grandmother of Bonnie, Lauren, Michelle, Bill, Matt and Ryan; proud great-grandmother of Jordan, Tyler, Braden, Michael, and Matthew; loving sister of William (Sophie) Kroll, the late Lillian Harasty, Marion Gormley, Dolores Jones, Janet (Thomas) Weber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends who dearly loved her. Sis had amazing strength, courage and a fabulous sense of humor. She loved gardening, singing, and dancing and was the "life" of any party or family gathering. She enjoyed family picnics that were a tradition for 62 years which all ended in a song and a toast with a shot of Jagermeister, "Ein Prosit!" She was a life member of the Teutonia Club, Javor Hall, West View VFW and belonged to the Brighton Entertainers where she enjoyed entertaining, singing, and dancing. She lived her life to the fullest and recently retired from Betsy Ann Candies. Friends will be received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church Tuesday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations be sent to the MDS Foundation or The . www.obriensfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019