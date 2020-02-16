Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
North Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CECIL BETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECIL FRANCES (COKER) BETCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CECIL FRANCES (COKER) BETCHER Obituary
BETCHER CECIL FRANCES (COKER)

Age 86, of McCandless Twp on Saturday, February 15, 2020; daughter of the late Thomas McCormick Coker and Cecil (Williams) Coker;  wife of the late Ralph Betcher; cherished mother of Marilee (Betcher) Hufnagel; sister of Jean Maxwell (Coker) Kelly (husband, Mark); aunt of Cameron McCormick Kelly (wife, Dawn); also survived by loving care givers Debra Melisko, Chastity Mastandrea and Pam Monroe.  Frances was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church and sang with the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale.  Family and friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral services Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, North Park. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to 1-800-822-6344.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CECIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -