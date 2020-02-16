|
BETCHER CECIL FRANCES (COKER)
Age 86, of McCandless Twp on Saturday, February 15, 2020; daughter of the late Thomas McCormick Coker and Cecil (Williams) Coker; wife of the late Ralph Betcher; cherished mother of Marilee (Betcher) Hufnagel; sister of Jean Maxwell (Coker) Kelly (husband, Mark); aunt of Cameron McCormick Kelly (wife, Dawn); also survived by loving care givers Debra Melisko, Chastity Mastandrea and Pam Monroe. Frances was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church and sang with the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale. Family and friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral services Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, North Park. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to 1-800-822-6344.
