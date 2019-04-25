BIRT CECIL JEROME

Cecil Jerome Birt passed away after a fierce five-year battle with melanoma on April 16, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was 71 years old. Born on July 1, 1947, in Aliquippa, PA to John Birt and Arabelle Denson Birt, Cecil was beloved by his older brother David and younger brother Jeffrey. He graduated Aliquippa High School in 1965 and received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh in 1970 where he was chosen to be Class Marshal for the College of Arts and Science. While there, he joined Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He also served as the President of the Black Action Society and participated in the historic takeover of the computer center in 1969. This takeover was the catalyst for improving both academic and student life for the black community on campus, and he was honored for his role in the events at the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of this event on January 15, 2019. Cecil faithfully served his country in the United States Navy from 1973 to 1975. For his service, he earned a National Defense Service Medal. Upon returning to civilian life, he enrolled in law school, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1979. He worked as an attorney for Port Authority of Allegheny County from 1979 to 1983, and as Assistant General Counsel for Westinghouse Electric Corporation from 1983 to 1997. From 1997 on, he worked as a lawyer for the city and in private practice. Cecil was a member of East Liberty Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. His passions included tennis, the Steelers and Pitt sports, history and philosophy, politics, reading, and lively debates and discussions. He was also known to occasionally get down to the sounds of the Gap Band. Special thanks go to Cecil's caregivers at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Oakmont Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Monarch Hospice, lifting up Crystal Monroe and Kinyanna (KiKi) Haten in particular for their loving care. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, John Birt and Arabella Denson Birt; his step-mother, Lillian (Mae) Singleton Birt; brother, David Birt, Sr.; and special cousin Jean (Pooskey) Smith. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Birt; and his daughter, Rev. Ashley A. DeTar Birt (Emily); siblings, Jeffrey Birt and Bernice Carol Singleton; nieces, Les Marie Singleton, Lindsay Birt, and Cortney Birt; nephews, David Birt, Jr., and Marcess Williams; great-nephews, Loren Singleton and Tristin Birt; and companion, Louise DeRiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Melanoma Research. Please mail to Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Donations may also be made to the African American Alumni Council (AAAC) Golden 50 Scholarship Campaign. Please mail check payable to University of Pittsburgh, Office of Institutional Advancement, c/o Judith Studeny, 128 North Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Please indicate gift should be directed to AAAC 50th Campaign. Arrangements by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. www.niedfuneralhome.com.