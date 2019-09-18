|
|
ELLWOOD-THOMAS CECILIA A.
On Friday, September 13, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia Dalessandro; beloved mother of Kim Schrader; sister of Patricia "Dolly" Wuenstel; dear companion of Ron Sikorski; grandmother of Joshua (Shelby) and Eric Schrader. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Entombment in Jefferson Memorial Park. Cecilia was the proprietor of Cecilia's for Hair, doing hair for 30-plus years, starting in Market Square, then Virginia Mansions, before settling in Scott Town Center.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019