Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
CECILIA M. "CEIL" (YOCHUM) HORN


1947 - 2019
CECILIA M. "CEIL" (YOCHUM) HORN Obituary
HORN CECILIA M. "CEIL" (YOCHUM)

Age 72, of Reserve Twp., on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife in their 50th year of marriage of Richard M. Horn, Sr.; loving mother of Richard (Rhonda) Horn, Jr., and Catherine (Devin) Sidell; grandmother of Jayln Fulmer and Jayna Sidell; sister of John (Gloria) Yochum, Kathleen Yochum, Thomas (Arlene) Yochum, Daniel (Pam) Yochum, Charles (Judy) Yochum, Michael (Sharon) Yochum, Teresa Yochum, and the late Frank Yochum and Mary Ann (surviving Charles) Seskey; also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Aloysius Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Ceil loved to crochet and sew. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contribution to Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.Please leave condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
