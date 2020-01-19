Home

Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-682-3615
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church
CECILIA M. (FUHRER) SOLTIES

CECILIA M. (FUHRER) SOLTIES Obituary
SOLTIES CECILIA M. (FUHRER)

On Thursday, January 16, 2020 wife of the late Leonard Solties; beloved mother of Debi Austin Ahl (Jeff) of Girard, PA; sister of William Fuhrer (Bette) of Santa Barbara, CA and the late Barbara Carroll, Paula Gerber, Theresa Ruffing and Helen Owens; grandmother of the late Stephanie Faith Austin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, P.C., 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Wednesday, 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
