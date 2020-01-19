|
|
SOLTIES CECILIA M. (FUHRER)
On Thursday, January 16, 2020 wife of the late Leonard Solties; beloved mother of Debi Austin Ahl (Jeff) of Girard, PA; sister of William Fuhrer (Bette) of Santa Barbara, CA and the late Barbara Carroll, Paula Gerber, Theresa Ruffing and Helen Owens; grandmother of the late Stephanie Faith Austin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, P.C., 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Wednesday, 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020