MASCARENHAS CELA
Cela Mascarenhas (nee Cecelia Margaret Mary Albuquerque) died on July 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Cela was born in Chakrata, India in 1935. She had an outstanding academic career, ranking first at Pune (High School) in her Senior Cambridge exams, first in Mysore State in her BA and winning university gold medals in English and French. In college, she was also the winner over two consecutive years of gold medals for religion in the South Indian Catholic Apologetics and Doctrine Public Exam. After finishing her MA in Economics at Presidency College, Chenai, Cela taught economics for two years at Stella Maris College in Chenai. In 1960, Cela married Maurice John Mascarenhas, (who predeceased her in 1995) a civil engineer working for Caltex, an American Oil Company. In 1962, they decided to immigrate to the USA. While her children were young, Cela held the position of Vice President and Treasurer of Mascarenhas Consulting Services, a company specializing in long range planning. She handled the accounts and the pension plans for the company. After her children left to go to college, Cela obtained from the University of Pittsburgh her second Masters in English Literature and then her PhD in English Literature and Cultural Studies. In all, she taught English Literature and Composition for fourteen years at the University of Pittsburgh. In 2004, Cela retired from teaching. Since then, at various times, she served on the board and as President of the Coraopolis Sewickley AAUW (American Association of University Women), Founding President of the STB Investment Club, President of the Sewickley Music Club, and President of the Woman's Social Club of Sewickley Valley. In her spare time, Cela was an avid bridge player and also worked on her memoirs of growing up in India and of her subsequent life in the USA. Cela is survived by her brother, David Albuquerque; two sons, Dinesh and Vijay; daughter-in-law, Stacey; and two granddaughters, Maeve and Mira. Cela loved English literature, writing, classical music, theater, bridge and travel. Travel was an important and consistent part of most of her life. She visited 75 countries. Her immediate family will remember her as an involved, concerned, and generous mother (and grandmother), who instilled values of character, learning, culture, and travel. Her friends will remember Cela's keen wit, and gracious, engaging manner. They knew Cela as a social person who loved being part of her community, and delighted in outings to symphony, lunch and movies with her friends. There will be no viewing at her request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sewickley Public Library using its donor form. Services are private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019