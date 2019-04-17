|
DUMONT CELENE (MAYER)
Age 82, of Allison Park, on April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Dumont; loving mother of Robert E. Dumont Jr. (Debbie), Karen L. Dumont and David M. Dumont (Jill); cherished grandmother of Robert J. (Carly), Alix Dumont; daughter of the late George and Wilma Mayer; sister of the late Barbara Jean Reiss (surviving husband Edward). Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw. Blessing Service Saturday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019