Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
CELENE (MAYER) DUMONT

CELENE (MAYER) DUMONT Obituary
DUMONT CELENE (MAYER)

DUMONT CELENE (MAYER)

Age 82, of Allison Park, on April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Dumont; loving mother of Robert E. Dumont Jr. (Debbie), Karen L. Dumont and David M. Dumont (Jill); cherished grandmother of Robert J. (Carly), Alix Dumont; daughter of the late George and Wilma Mayer; sister of the late Barbara Jean Reiss (surviving husband Edward). Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw. Blessing Service Saturday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home.


neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
